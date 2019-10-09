Jacqui Lambie opens up about her mental health battles

Neil Mitchell spoke with Jacqui Lambie on Wednesday.

But politics were strictly off limits.

The Tasmanian Senator opened up about her own mental health battles ahead of World Mental Health Day tomorrow.

It’s a day designed to shed the stigma around mental health and get people talking.

Ms Lambie, who has battled depression relating to lengthy issues with debilitating back pain, candidly shared her story in the hope of helping others.

“After nine years of fighting a (welfare) system … you become worthless,” she said.

“You’ve got nothing to get out of bed for, even when you’ve got your own children.

“You end up in a very, very dark and lonely place.”

If you or someone you know needs urgent support talk to someone you trust or contact a crisis support service, such as beyondblue on 1300 22 46 36, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 000 in an emergency.

