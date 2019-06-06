Killer of Justine Damond makes bizarre sentencing request for her birthday and death

Lawyers for the former Minneapolis police officer who shot dead Australian woman Justine Damond say he should only go to prison twice per year.

Mohamed Noor, 33, faces a maximum 12.5 years in prison when he’s sentenced tomorrow.

A jury convicted him in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for shooting dead Ms Damond, who’d called police to report a suspected sexual assault near her home.

In a pre-sentence filing, Noor has submitted that he should be imprisoned twice per year — on Ms Damond’s birthday and the date of her murder.

“This sentence honours the memory of Ms Rusczcyk and allows Mr Noor to continue to serve the city,” Noor’s representatives told court.

Prosecutors are yet to announce their suggested sentence.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John discuss