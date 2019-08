After great success in 2017 and 2018, #SayItNow week is back for a third year.

Victorians young and old are encouraged to pick up the phone and let their loved ones know how much they care during Tobin Brothers Funerals’ #SayItNow week from Monday 19, to Sunday, August 25.

Here’s an introduction from James MacLeod, Managing Director of Tobin Brother Funerals, to kick off #SayItNow week 2019!