James Packer has ‘had his time with Crown’

26 seconds ago
BROOKE CORTE
BarangarooBusiness FeaturedCasinoCrownJames Packer
Article image for James Packer has ‘had his time with Crown’

The future of Crown Resort’s $2.2 billion Barangaroo hotel and casino hangs in the balance after a damning report deemed the casino giant ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence. 

The 800-page report criticised Crown  as being “arrogant”, and its myriad of problems stemmed from “poor corporate governance, deficient risk management structures and processes and poor corporate culture,”

Crown, presently in a two-day trading halt, issued a brief statement saying it’s “currently considering the Inquiry Report,”

Damon Kitney is the author of The Price of Fortune: The Untold Story of Being James Packer, and says James Packer will likely sell down his 36% stake in the casino giant.

“I think it’s well known that James Packer has had his time with Crown, it’s caused him a lot of grief, I think he wants to diversify his investment portfolio,” Mr Kitney told Brooke Corte.

“Irrespective of these findings he’ll be a seller of that interest,”

Click play to hear the full interview:

BusinessMoneyNews
