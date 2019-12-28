Australian star James Pattinson believes he’s feeling the fittest of his career after speaking at stumps on day three of the Boxing Day Test.

The paceman who’s making his return to the Test arena – was instrumental in putting Australia in a strong position as they bowled the Black Caps out for just 148 in their first innings.

Pattinson took 3/34 from 15 overs to help the hosts build a lead of 456 runs, after they posted 467 in their first innings and finished the day at 4/137.

He told The Cricket Show his body is feeling good and it’s all about building consistency and being able to stay on the field.

“It’s feeling pretty good at the moment, the body’s holding up quite well,” Pattinson said.

“I’ve probably got through the most cricket I’ve played in with my career this year with about 15 First Class games.

“I think that’s the big thing – just getting the continuity into your body, cricket becomes pretty good when you do that.”

After battling a string of injuries in recent years including multiple stress fractures, the 29-year-old’s been able to put together a consistent run of form for both Australia and Victoria.

He says he’s working towards playing more cricket for his country.

“I’m working towards that,” Pattinson said.

“I think it’s getting close to that, the last couple of (Sheffield) Shield games I’ve bowled close to 50 overs and my body’s pulled up really well.

“So it’s always a work in progress, you’ve got to recover really well and get ready for the next game.”

Pattinson is playing in his 20th Test and has taken 78 wickets at an average of 26.05.

Day four of the second Test gets underway at 10:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Graham Denholm – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images.