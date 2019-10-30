Jan Daniher on what keeps her family positive in the face of Neale’s MND battle

Jan Daniher joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Wednesday.

In a rare interview, Jan, who’s been married to Neale for 34 years, opened up about how her family kept positive in the face of Neale’s MND fight.

But she also spoke about the down times, too.

The interview started with Neil asking Jan if she’d forgiven him for a poll he ran while Neale was coaching Melbourne in the early 2000s!

