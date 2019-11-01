Jane Holmes’s warning as yet another TV streaming service launches

Another streaming service is about to launch, but Jane Holmes says customers should consider their options before signing up.

Apple’s streaming subscription offering, Apple TV+, makes its debut tomorrow.

“I’ve got to say, it looks fantastic,” TV guru Jane Holmes told Neil Mitchell.

Apple TV+ will cost $7.99 a month, but Jane warned that subscriptions can get expensive.

“It all adds up. If you have Netflix that’s up to $15 a month, Stan is $10 a month, Amazon Prime … You can have Foxtel streaming, that’s about $25 bucks, Kayo for sport, even Hayu for reality,” Jane said.

“There’s another one that entered in the month too and that was Acorn TV which has British dramas.

“If you want to spend your money there’s no end of ways to do it.”

Jane said the continued rise of streaming TV should be concerning free-to-air networks.

“All the money is going into these whizzbang, amazing, dramatic productions that free-to-air can’t possibly hope to compete with,” she said.

“It’s a crowded market.”

Image: Classen Rafael / EyeEm