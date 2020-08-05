3AW
Jarryd Roughead opens up about his ‘superstar’ nurse and shares some life advice

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel

Hawthorn great Jarryd Roughead joined Ross and Russel for a candid chat following the release of his autobiography.

He opened up about the new addition to his family, life outside footy, his cancer battle and the “superstar” nurse who helped him through.

He also shared some advice for aspiring young footballers.

‘When you’re growing up you’ve got to enjoy what is life … and then when you get to the footy make the most (of it),” he said.

“I was lucky enough to play 15 years but if I lived to be 100 it’s only 15 per cent of my life.

“There’s still much more to it than just two hours of footy each week.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Image: Michael Dodge / Getty

