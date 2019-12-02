Jason Donovan on his first musical role in Melbourne, and following in your parents’ footsteps

Iconic Melburnian Jason Donovan is set to appear in a musical playing in his home town for the first time!

He’s playing sharp tongued lawyer Billy Flynn in the upcoming season of Chicago.

The actor and singer dropped by to talk about following in your parents’ footsteps, and how it feels to be back home after years of living in the UK.

In the 80s his father, Terence, played the role of Billy Flynn in a Sydney Theatre Company.

“I think that was one of his finest performances,” Jason Donovan said of his dad’s take on the role.

Now, Jason’s own daughter is following a path chartered by him, which he says makes this stint in Melbourne extra special.

“I haven’t spent a chunk of time in Melbourne for a long time,” the now London-based actor said.

“This is such a nice moment for this family.

“I miss this town.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Chicago opens at Arts Centre Melbourne on December 14.