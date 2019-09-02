‘Categorically evil’: Jaymes Todd sentenced to life in jail for brutal murder of Eurydice Dixon

Image: Darrian Traynor / Stringer

The man who raped murdered young Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon in Carlton North has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jaymes Todd must serve a minimum of 35 years in jail before he is eligible for parole.

The 20-year-old stalked Ms Dixon for more than an hour before attacking her in Princes Park in June 2018.

In sentencing in the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Kaye described the offending as “callous and cowardly”.

Justice Kaye described Todd as “categorically evil” and said Eurydice’s last moments on earth must have been utterly horrible.

The judge said that the sentence is “severe”, but concluded that any lesser sentence would be inadequate.

Todd was given a life sentence for the murder, along with 11 years in prison for rape, seven years for attempted rape, and two years for sexual assault.