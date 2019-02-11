JB Hi-Fi defies retail downturn with a buoyant half year

JB Hi-Fi has lifted first-half profit of 5.5 per cent to $160 million, despite volatile holiday trading for the electronics and home entertainment retailer.

The retailer said on Monday it expects full-year profit to rise as much as 5.1 per cent, but struck a cautious note after comparable sales growth slowed across the board in January.

With online up by 21 per cent, it’s spiked competition.

CEO Richard Murray tells Ross Greenwood says price competition is a reality, it’s something “we lean into”.

