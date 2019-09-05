JB Hi-Fi heists: Staff helpless as gangs target stores across Melbourne

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

JB Hi-Fi workers are being held at the mercy of thieves amid a wave of armed robberies at stores across Melbourne.

Witnesses have described a gang bursting into the Nunawading store on Sunday afternoon, rifling through shelves of electronics.

“Crooks ran in, grabbed every Apple-branded product they could and ran out again,” Neil Mitchell detailed this morning.

Police say they’ve questioned a number of youths, but are yet to lay charges.

It’s believed the Epping, Highpoint, Brighton, Thomastown and Essendon stores have also been targeted in recent weeks.

One shopper, Sarah, told Neil Mitchell the Brighton store has been another target.

Another caller, Tim, said his wife was caught in the Nunawading incident.

“She said it was very much like a movie,” he said.

“They just let them take it because if anyone steps in the way they get hurt.

“(They were) men of African appearance, but she said they were men, not boys.”

