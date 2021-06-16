Jeff Kennett calls for Daniel Andrews to step down

Former Premier Jeff Kennett says Daniel Andrews must “do a Nathan Buckley” and step down as leader of the state.

It comes as the Premier prepares to make a return to work on June 28 after sustaining a spinal injury in March.

“I think what we need is a fresh face,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“I think we need someone who can actually look at Victoria differently.

“I think there comes a time where you’ve got to draw a line in the sand and actually look towards a new presentation in order to give the public confidence we’re going to get out of this as soon as possible.”

Click PLAY to hear more below