3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jeff Kennett calls for Daniel Andrews to step down

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Jeff Kennett calls for Daniel Andrews to step down

Former Premier Jeff Kennett says Daniel Andrews must “do a Nathan Buckley” and step down as leader of the state.

It comes as the Premier prepares to make a return to work on June 28 after sustaining a spinal injury in March.

“I think what we need is a fresh face,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“I think we need someone who can actually look at Victoria differently.

“I think there comes a time where you’ve got to draw a line in the sand and actually look towards a new presentation in order to give the public confidence we’re going to get out of this as soon as possible.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332