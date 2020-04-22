Jeff Kennett rips into the Andrews Government over coronavirus borrowing
A furious Jeff Kennett has launched a blistering attack on the Andrews Government, accusing the Victorian Labor Party of using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover for reckless borrowing.
The former Premier told 3AW it would take decades for Victoria to recover financially, with Labor tripling the state’s debt to over $70 billion.
“I’m not only worried, I’m furious,” Mr Kennett said.
“We will overcome the coronavirus, but your children and your grandchildren will never overcome that Labor virus that has now been put in place.
“And I don’t say that lightly.”
(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)