Jeff Kennett says Crown Casino is ‘much more than gaming’

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Jeff Kennett says Crown Casino is ‘much more than gaming’

The former Premier who gave Crown Casino its first licence in Victoria says the massive Southbank entertainment complex will always remain, regardless of the outcome of a Royal Commission.

Jeff Kennett, who approved the casino in 1994, told Neil Mitchell it was important to distinguish the difference between the gaming complex and the rest of the building.

“It’s much more than gaming,” he said.

“But given what has come out of Sydney in recent times, a proper investigation here is obviously warranted.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

