Belt and Road: Jeff Kennett’s passionate plea to Daniel Andrews

Jeff Kennett isn’t shy of strident commentary nor delivering harsh critiques.

But former Premier doesn’t always sound as fiercely passionate or concerned as he did on 3AW this morning.

Kennett has joined the chorus of voices to implore Daniel Andrews to be more transparent about the state’s controversial Belt and Road deal with China.

“He has sold our soul,” he told Tony Jones.

Mr Kennett said that while we don’t yet know the price, we do know know the government’s move has “signalled we are impoverished” and “split up the national interest”.

But he says all is not lost.

Click PLAY to hear this impassioned plea