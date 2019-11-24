3AW
Jesse Hogan to miss training after crashing into parked car

1 hour ago
3AW Football

Troubled AFL footballer Jesse Hogan has been involved in a car crash at the weekend.

Jesse Hogan was driving in Perth yesterday morning when he crashed into a parked car.

The vehicle flipped onto its side and a concerned witness called an ambulance to the scene.

It’s understood the Fremantle forward avoided serious injury but was taken to hospital.

He has since been sent home and will miss pre-season training with the Dockers today.

This latest setback comes after Hogan was limited to 12 games in 2019 through injury.

It isn’t expected to have a significant impact on his preparation for next season.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

