Jet ski conduct set to be clarified

Work has started on clarifying rules around using jet skis in Victorian waters.

With weather heating up across the state, regulations as to where jet skis can operate have come into sharper focus.

And Maritime Safety Victoria acting director Cameron Toy said work was being done to regulate the growing issue.

“Enforcement of jet ski speed and distance rules are really problematic (to enforce) because it’s really hard to judge distance in the water,” he said.

“We’ve been working really closely with Parks Victoria to create greater separation between swimmers and jet skis.

“It gives greater certainty to jet ski operators about what they can and can’t do.

“And it also gives greater clarity to swimmers, knowing they can safely swim in an area where they’re not going to be buzzed by a jet ski.”

