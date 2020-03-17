3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jetstar flight forced to land in Mildura after reports of a fire in cargo hold

3 hours ago
3aw news

A Jetstar flight from Sydney has been forced to land in Mildura.

The emergency call at 12pm was triggered by a fire warning in the cargo hold more than two hours into the Jetstar flight from Sydney to the airport near Uluru.

JQ660 landed safely at Mildura Airport around 12.15pm.

All passengers have disembarked.

Paramedics are assessing a number of people but no-one is seriously injured.

Several CFA units remain on scene.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.