Jetstar flight forced to land in Mildura after reports of a fire in cargo hold

A Jetstar flight from Sydney has been forced to land in Mildura.

The emergency call at 12pm was triggered by a fire warning in the cargo hold more than two hours into the Jetstar flight from Sydney to the airport near Uluru.

JQ660 landed safely at Mildura Airport around 12.15pm.

All passengers have disembarked.

Paramedics are assessing a number of people but no-one is seriously injured.

Several CFA units remain on scene.