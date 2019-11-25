Jewellery heist: More than $1 billion worth of jewels snatched from German museum

More than $1 billion worth of jewels have been stolen from a German museum.

Thieves smashed through a window at the Green Vault Museum, housed in Dresden’s Royal Palace just before dawn on Monday.

The burglars cut the power and deactivated the alarm, before shattering a display cabinet and stole at least three sets of 18th century jewellery, including diamonds and rubies.

Police hope surveillance footage will help them catch the burglars.

It’s the biggest heist in post-World War II German history, and may even be the largest heist of all time.

Image: Jens Schlueter / Stringer