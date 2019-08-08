Jewellery store robbed, car ‘bangs’ as it’s burned out in dramatic Malvern East morning

A Malvern East jewellery store has been robbed and a car has been found burned out in the early hours of this morning.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the incident by Ingrid on Thursday.

She said she was lying in bed when she heard “banging” about 4.30am.

That turned out to be the airbags in the car exploding when the car was on fire.

It later emerged a near jewellery store on Wattletree Road had been burgled.

Police confirmed the reports with 3AW Mornings.

They said it was yet to be established if the vehicle is linked to the burglary.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

