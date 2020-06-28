Jimmy Bartel defends Freo star from criticism

Jimmy Bartel has defended Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe from claims he is not a champion player and predicted he will win another Brownlow before he finishes his career.

Speaking on ABC radio during the week, AFL great Mick Malthouse said Fyfe didn’t do enough defensively and was too inconsistent in front of goal to warrant the champion tag.

Responding to the comments from Malthouse, Bartel said the two-time Brownlow medalist was a victim of his own success.

“They get to a certain level and we just look for flaws,” he said.

“To say that he doesn’t tackle or defend is like saying we would like Simon Black to take more contested marks.”

Bartel conceded that while he does have a flaw in his defensive game, he’s made up for it in other areas.

“He’s one of the greatest overhead marks we’ve seen for his size.

“He’s all-Australian, he’s a best-and-fairest, he’s done it all.

“Nat Fyfe will win another Brownlow by the time his career’s out, he will be a three-time Brownlow medalist.”

