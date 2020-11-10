JobSeeker extended but the Victorian Council of Social Service is concerned

The Federal Government has extended the JobSeeker unemployment benefit until the end of March 2021, however the rate is set to drop.

Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Council of Social Service, Emma King, told Tom Elliott the Federal Government needed to make the JobSeeker payment permanently higher.

“If it was a higher amount it would have been good,” she said.

“The big fear here is what happens when the Federal Government starts to rip away some of the support that’s been so effective up until now.

“People are going to be forced to navigate the pandemic without a decent safety net.

“When it comes to things like buying food, paying bills, taking your kids to the doctors, those kind of things.”

Ms King said the money from the supplement is going straight back into the economy and lifting Australians out of poverty.

“Let’s give people enough money so they can eat and pay for the basics,” she told Tom Elliott.

“We need to acknowledge the situation we are in with COVID-19, there is simply not enough jobs going around.

“It’s not okay to have people in poverty.”

Press PLAY below to hear more more