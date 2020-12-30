3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

JobSeeker payment due to be cut on January 1

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
brotherhood of st laurenceJobSeeker
Article image for JobSeeker payment due to be cut on January 1

Australians on welfare face a further $100 cut to their payments each fortnight.

The JobSeeker supplement is due to drop again from Friday January 1, cut from $250 to $150 a fortnight.

The supplement will stop entirely in March.

Executive Director of the Brotherhood of St Lawrence, Conny Lenneberg said they had seen a doubling of their service demand in the last 9 months.

“Our argument and the argument of so many … there are two important reasons to increase the base rate of what was previously Newstart,” she told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“One to enable people to meet their basic needs, and not be driving them into hunger and homelessness which the former rate was doing, $40 a day was simply not sufficient to met basic needs.

“And it’s important for the economy. This further cut of $150 will take a further $200 million out of circulation a fortnight, and our economy needs that stimulus.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

 

3AW Drive
AustraliaNewsPoliticsTax
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332