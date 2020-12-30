JobSeeker payment due to be cut on January 1

Australians on welfare face a further $100 cut to their payments each fortnight.

The JobSeeker supplement is due to drop again from Friday January 1, cut from $250 to $150 a fortnight.

The supplement will stop entirely in March.

Executive Director of the Brotherhood of St Lawrence, Conny Lenneberg said they had seen a doubling of their service demand in the last 9 months.

“Our argument and the argument of so many … there are two important reasons to increase the base rate of what was previously Newstart,” she told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“One to enable people to meet their basic needs, and not be driving them into hunger and homelessness which the former rate was doing, $40 a day was simply not sufficient to met basic needs.

“And it’s important for the economy. This further cut of $150 will take a further $200 million out of circulation a fortnight, and our economy needs that stimulus.”

