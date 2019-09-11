Jockey conscious but ‘can’t really communicate’ after latest shocking fall

RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

A young female jockey is facing a long road to recovery after another devastating fall at a Victorian racecourse.

Shanae O’Meara suffered severe head injuries after a fall during track work at Swan Hill in late August.

The 20-year-old required life-saving surgery and was in an induced coma for days.

O’Meara is now conscious but Brianna O’Meara told Ross and John her sister’s “memory is still not good and she can’t really communicate with anyone”.

“(Doctors) think (O’Meara’s prospects of rehabilitation) are positive but like they keep saying, the don’t really know — each patient’s different,” she said.

“We know she’s going to be here (at The Epworth hospital) for a minimum of three months.”

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page for O’Meara’s family.

Click PLAY to hear more from Brianna O’Meara

It’s been a shocking month for the racing industry with the deaths of two jockeys.