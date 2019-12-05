John Burns signs on for one more year in 2020

John Burns, one half of the top-rating Ross and John breakfast program, will return in 2020 for his final year on 3AW Breakfast.

Burnso made the announcement on-air this morning, telling Ross he plans to remain with the 3AW Breakfast program until the end of their Tokyo 2020 Olympics broadcast on July 31, which coincides with the legendary broadcaster’s 75th birthday on July 30.

“And that would be a really good time for a judge to step down from full-time duties,” the former lawyer said.

Click PLAY to hear Burnso make the announcement with Ross Stevenson this morning



Burnso will stay involved with 3AW beyond July 31 in other roles around the station.

“I’ve had 20 of the most fun and fruitful years of my life here and am looking forward to my next chapter with 3AW,” he said.

Ross Stevenson and John Burns have enjoyed an extraordinary 144 consecutive surveys hosting Melbourne’s No. 1 breakfast show.

In the most recent ratings survey they commanded an audience share of 21.8 per cent, double the ratings of their nearest competitor and the program’s best result in years.

Each week more than 500,000 Melburnians begin their day listening to the program that sets the news agenda others follow.

“The Ross and John breakfast program is a Melbourne institution,” 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said.

“Next year the pair will celebrate an incredible 20th year as an on-air partnership. This is a stunning achievement in any field and even more remarkable in the world of broadcast radio.

“We’re thrilled that Burnso has agreed to jump in the studio chair for one more year and we look forward to giving him a fitting send-off when the Olympics wrap up.”

A replacement for Burns will be announced in 2020.