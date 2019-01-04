John Emburey explains the “difficult” situation Marnus Labuschagne currently faces

Former England Test cricketer John Emburey says Marnus Labuschagne is under pressure to make runs heading into day three of the Sydney Test.

India remain in control of the fourth Test at the SCG after day two, with Australia finished at 0-24 after the tourists earlier declared at 7-622.

Emburey told Sportsday Labuschagne needed to bowl more at Sheffield Shield level before being elevated into Test cricket.

“He hasn’t played any Shield cricket for well over a month,” he said.

“It’s a little bit difficult to throw someone in the deep end when they don’t have a lot of overs under their belt.”

Emburey said Australia needed early wickets and when they didn’t get them, it was always going to be “hard work”.

“Later in the day, it was just a matter of containing the Indian batsman who were on a rampage,” he said.

