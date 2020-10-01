‘Dead on the floor’: John Eren opens up about his health battles

John Eren has endured more than most in recent years.

His prominent political career was brought “back to earth with a thud” when he suffered a cardiac arrest in 2016.

He was “dead on a hospital floor” for three minutes.

But his life changed irreversibly on December 3 last year.

He visited a neurologist where it was discovered he had Parkinson’s Disease.

“I knew that Michael J Fox had it, I knew Muhammad Ali had, and I also knew there wasn’t a cure for it,” Mr Eren told Neil Mitchell.

But he didn’t know much else.

He has been working on raising awareness and funding ever since.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)