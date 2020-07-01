John Setka explains why union abandoned protest on Toorak Road

A union protest on Toorak Road has been called off after police warned them they could be fined for breaching COVID-19 shutdown restrictions.

As many as 250 members, mostly from the CFMMEU, gathered outside a construction site a day after two union officials were allegedly assaulted.

Construction branch secretary John Setka told Neil Mitchell they decided to call it off following discussions with police.

“It’s in stark contrast to what we’re doing on building sites and we’re not going to be hypocrites,” he said.

“We don’t want to be the ones that lead to a cluster and all that so we called it off and left 10 people there with the appropriate distancing.”

