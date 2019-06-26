John Setka’s wife reveals herself as woman at centre of charges as union leader learns his fate in court

Emma Walters has revealed herself as the woman at the centre of John Setka’s charges after the union leader was ordered by a magistrate to complete a men’s behavioural program and give $1000 to an anti-family violence program.

Ms Walters, who is married to Mr Setka, waived her legal right to anonymity outside court on Wednesday.

“Today, I have spoken in support of John as ‘the woman’ at the centre of all of this,” Ms Walters said.

“Despite a lot of rumour and innuendo there is no-one else involved but John and I.

“The truth of this story is that it is simply about my husband and I trying to put our lives back together.”

Union leader Setka was convicted of using a carriage service to harass and of breaching a court order and also placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Mr Setka had already indicated he would plead guilty prior to Wednesday morning’s hearing after several other charges against him were dropped.