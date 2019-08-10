John Stanley announced as new Nights host

Macquarie Media is excited to announce John Stanley will replace Steve Price as host of Nights on 2GB, 3AW and 4BC.

John is one of Australian radio’s most trusted voices and is set to reignite night-time talkback radio.

The program will combine John’s vast knowledge and expert analysis of politics, business and sport, with his passion for lively, engaging and entertaining talkback radio.

And joining Nights with John Stanley each evening between 8-9pm is Jane Marwick. The respected broadcaster is known for her work on 6PR Perth and Sky News, as well as her insightful newspaper columns.

“Night-time radio is a very important part of people’s lives, with foundations laid by the likes of my good friend, the late Stan Zemanek. There’s nothing more engaging than live talkback radio, and I can’t wait to talk to listeners right across the country every night.” – John Stanley

Nights with John Stanley starts on Monday, August 12 and airs on:

Sydney’s 2GB 873 AM (8pm-midnight)

Brisbane’s 4BC 1116 AM (8pm-midnight)

Melbourne’s 3AW 693 AM (8pm-10pm)

Network stations (8pm-midnight)

About John Stanley

John is one of the most experienced radio presenters in Australia.

Starting as a junior radio reporter, he worked with Laurie Oakes in Canberra before joining 2GB as the state, then federal, political correspondent.

In 1988, John joined 2UE as Assistant Programme Director. He was also a producer during the early days of The Alan Jones Breakfast Show, before making a more permanent move behind the microphone to host his own programs.

Most recently, John hosted Breakfast at 2UE before moving to 2GB/4BC, presenting The Weekend Edition with Erin Molan and filling in for Ray Hadley and Ross Greenwood among others.