“We are starting to believe we can take on the big teams.” Worsfold

Essendon coach John Worsfold spoke on 3AW Footy after their win against North Melbourne.

The Bombers midfield were dominant with Shiel, Heppell and Merrett all pivotal in dictating the pace of the game.

Joe Daniher returned to the Bombers for the first time in almost a year and managed to kick two import goals, however his late inclusion into the squad has drawn a $20,000 fine from the AFL.

The Bombers will next play Collingwood in the Anzac Day match, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest clashes in 15 years.

On the clash, Worsfold admitted that they are going to need to stop the Pies speed and power through the midfield and believes possession will be the key stat to look out for.

“We’re looking at possession and that will determine what action we take.”

