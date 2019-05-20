3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Johnston St burst main and freeway crashes cause traffic delays

7 hours ago
Ross and John

Paramedics attended the scene of an in-bound collision that has caused significant delays on the Bolte Bridge.

Only one lane was opened for a short period.

The road is now clear.

Meanwhile, there are in-bound delays on the West Gate Freeway after a three-vehicle incident approaching Montague St.

The middle lane has been closed between after a collision, which involves two utes and a car.

Meanwhile, a burst water main has forced the closure of Johnston Street in Abbotsford.

Chris Miller from VicRoads says the closure is expected to be in place throughout the morning peak.

“There’s water going into shops and the entire road, so there’s a big mess to clean up this morning,” he said.

Out thanks to Seven News reporter Paul Dowsley who retrieved this footage of the burst main.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332