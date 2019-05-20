Johnston St burst main and freeway crashes cause traffic delays

Paramedics attended the scene of an in-bound collision that has caused significant delays on the Bolte Bridge.

Only one lane was opened for a short period.

The road is now clear.

Meanwhile, there are in-bound delays on the West Gate Freeway after a three-vehicle incident approaching Montague St.

The middle lane has been closed between after a collision, which involves two utes and a car.

#VICTRAFFIC: @VicRoads report a smash inbound on the West Gate Fwy, middle lane approaching Montague St, between two utes and a car. Apparently the drivers have stopped and gotten out of their cars so it’s a pretty dangerous situation. PLEASE obey overhead lane signs on approach — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, a burst water main has forced the closure of Johnston Street in Abbotsford.

Johnston St Abbotsford blocked to traffic in both directions due to burst water main. @RossAndJohn pic.twitter.com/hEnEd4Lemd — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) May 20, 2019

Chris Miller from VicRoads says the closure is expected to be in place throughout the morning peak.

“There’s water going into shops and the entire road, so there’s a big mess to clean up this morning,” he said.

Out thanks to Seven News reporter Paul Dowsley who retrieved this footage of the burst main.