Join Grubby and Dee Dee at Maddie’s Shield Celebrity T20 Cricket Match

Join Weekend Break with Grubby and Dee Dee on Sunday February 17 for the Maddie’s Shield Celebrity T20 Cricket Match.

There is an all-star line-up of cricketers, footy legends, and celebrities all coming down to Toorak Park, Prahran to raise funds to help find a cure for bone marrow failure.

There’s heaps fun activities for the kids, including a BBQ and the Biggest Afternoon Tea, involving five local primary schools battling it out in the Best Baked Goods competition with lots of delicious treats for sale… And after the match, you can watch the Big Bash Final, live on the big screen!

So join the fun and join Weekend Break with Grubby and Dee Dee – live from Toorak Park!

Click here to book your tickets