Josh Frydenberg distances himself from rogue Victorian Liberal MP

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has distanced himself from controversial comments made by Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith.

Mr Smith told 2GB’s Ben Fordham that Daniel Andrews “has blood on his hands” and he should resign.

“We are so sick of this man … In the name of God, would he just go?,” he said.

Mr Frydenberg this morning responded to the inflammatory comments.

“They’re not words that I would use,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Daniel Andrews is obviously operating in a very difficult environment.

“I would say to my fellow Victorians … they need to put aside their anger and their disappointment, their frustration, and work together.

“My message would be, to Tim and to everyone else, let’s work together towards that one single objective, namely to reduce the number of cases and to get the virus under control.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Neil Mitchell
News
