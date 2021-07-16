Josh Frydenberg explains latest financial support for Victorians in lockdown

Victoria is expected to unveil support for business to help traders deal with a second lockdown in as many months.

A deal has been struck to compensate workers left out of pocket by Victoria’s fifth lockdown.

They’ll be able to claim up to $600, depending on the number of hours of work lost.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says any announcements relating to business will come from the Premier.

“I would expect the Victorian government will take steps to support business in this first week,” he told Neil Mitchell.

