3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Josh Frydenberg explains latest financial..

Josh Frydenberg explains latest financial support for Victorians in lockdown

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Josh Frydenberg explains latest financial support for Victorians in lockdown

Victoria is expected to unveil support for business to help traders deal with a second lockdown in as many months.

A deal has been struck to compensate workers left out of pocket by Victoria’s fifth lockdown.

They’ll be able to claim up to $600, depending on the number of hours of work lost.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says any announcements relating to business will come from the Premier.

“I would expect the Victorian government will take steps to support business in this first week,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear Josh Frydenberg explain

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332