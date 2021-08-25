3AW
  Josh Frydenberg explains changes to..

Josh Frydenberg explains changes to COVID loan scheme (as well as what it’s like living with Scomo)

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Josh Frydenberg explains changes to COVID loan scheme (as well as what it’s like living with Scomo)

The federal government has again expanded its COVID-19 business support, with small businesses no longer required to have been on JobKeeper during the March quarter to access the COVID loan scheme.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said more than 70,000 loans had been delivered, worth more than $6 billion.

He explained the changes on 3AW Mornings on Wednesday, also revealing what him and the Prime Minister were getting up to while they lived together at the lodge due to lockdown.

He revealed they’d been watching Yes, Prime Minister on the television.

Press PLAY below to hear Josh Frydenberg explain on 3AW!

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
