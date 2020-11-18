3AW
Josh Frydenberg on lockdowns, relations with China and war crimes

52 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg joined Neil Mitchell to share his views on:

  • South Australia’s lockdown
  • Relations with China
  • Danny Frawley’s legacy
  • War crimes allegations against the SAS in Afghanistan

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

