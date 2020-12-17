3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Josh Frydenberg shares Australia’s 2021..

Josh Frydenberg shares Australia’s 2021 economic outlook

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Josh Frydenberg shares Australia’s 2021 economic outlook

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he’s “optimistic” about Australia’s 2021 economic outlook, after financial toll experienced due to COVID-19 this year.

“We are hopeful about next year,” Mr Frydenberg told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We are optimistic, we are hopeful about next year, but we also recognise the road ahead will be challenging and it very much does depend on our ability as a nation to suppress the virus.”

Mr Frydenberg has also thrown his support behind the NSW government’s contact tracing system, amid concerns over the growing coronavirus cluster in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“The NSW health system has proven itself through this crisis, with an ability to contact trace and test that very much has been the gold standard.” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332