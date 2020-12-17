Josh Frydenberg shares Australia’s 2021 economic outlook

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he’s “optimistic” about Australia’s 2021 economic outlook, after financial toll experienced due to COVID-19 this year.

“We are hopeful about next year,” Mr Frydenberg told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We are optimistic, we are hopeful about next year, but we also recognise the road ahead will be challenging and it very much does depend on our ability as a nation to suppress the virus.”

Mr Frydenberg has also thrown his support behind the NSW government’s contact tracing system, amid concerns over the growing coronavirus cluster in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“The NSW health system has proven itself through this crisis, with an ability to contact trace and test that very much has been the gold standard.” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.