3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Josh Frydenberg talks tough on..

Josh Frydenberg talks tough on banks — but can he really do anything?

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A probe will examine whether mortgage-holders are being ripped off by the major banks amid claims they’re putting profit before customers.

The RBA has cut the official cash rate three times this year, but the big banks have only passed on some of the savings.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell the ACCC investigation will take a close look at their behaviour.

“I have felt that the banks have left themselves open to the charge that they have put profits before their customers,” he said.

“Certainly the public are quite disenchanted with their banks and that’s not good for anyone.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332