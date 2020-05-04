3AW
Josh Frydenberg teams up with Shane Warne for ‘genuinely awful’ COVID-19 video

34 mins ago
watch the video

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and cricketing great Shane Warne have come together for a video encouraging Australians to download the COVIDSafe tracing app.

The video, which features Mr Frydenberg singing at the sink, comes after Labor MP Tony Burke last week challenged him to take part in the 20 second hand washing video challenge.

Neil Mitchell dubbed the video “genuinely awful”, but said it’s clear the Treasurer is “very happy” with it.

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s thoughts on the video and how he knows Josh Frydenberg is pleased with it.

 

Press PLAY below to watch the video.

Image: Twitter / @JoshFrydenberg

