Josh Frydenberg teams up with Shane Warne for ‘genuinely awful’ COVID-19 video

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and cricketing great Shane Warne have come together for a video encouraging Australians to download the COVIDSafe tracing app.

The video, which features Mr Frydenberg singing at the sink, comes after Labor MP Tony Burke last week challenged him to take part in the 20 second hand washing video challenge.

Neil Mitchell dubbed the video “genuinely awful”, but said it’s clear the Treasurer is “very happy” with it.

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s thoughts on the video and how he knows Josh Frydenberg is pleased with it.

Press PLAY below to watch the video.

C’mon Australia, let’s continue to work together. Download the #covidsafe app! A huge shoutout to @ShaneWarne for getting on board the @InsidersABC hand washing challenge. I apologise for my singing @Tony_Burke. Download the app👉 https://t.co/8uN9grVSqW pic.twitter.com/XJwYooKDM2 — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) May 3, 2020

Image: Twitter / @JoshFrydenberg