Josh Frydenberg warns cuts to public sector worse under Labor

The Coalition has announced it will cut $1.5 billion from the public service sector as they release their policy costings days before the election.

The move could cut about 3,000 jobs in order to pay for the Coalition’s $1.4bn in election promises.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg defends the costings and tells Ross Greenwood the reality would be worse under Labor.

“The haircut is gonna be a lot shorter under the Labor party.

“It’s the Labor party that have opened the wallet in this campaign, spending more.

“When you spend more, you tax more, and as a result, you weaken the economy.”

