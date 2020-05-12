Josh Frydenberg withdraws from Tom Elliott interview to be tested for COVID-19

Josh Frydenberg is being tested for COVID-19.

The federal treasurer was due to speak with Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

He withdrew from the interview unexpectedly.

He has since confirmed he’s being tested for the coronavirus.

Mr Frydenberg was troubled by a cough and dry throat during Question Time.

He said he’d await the results of his test in isolation.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)