3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Josh Frydenberg withdraws from Tom..

Josh Frydenberg withdraws from Tom Elliott interview to be tested for COVID-19

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Josh Frydenberg is being tested for COVID-19.

The federal treasurer was due to speak with Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

He withdrew from the interview unexpectedly.

He has since confirmed he’s being tested for the coronavirus.

Mr Frydenberg was troubled by a cough and dry throat during Question Time.

He said he’d await the results of his test in isolation.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.