Journalist recalls near-death house fire experience

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Journalist recalls near-death house fire experience

An Australian journalist who almost died trying to rescue his dog from a housefire has opened up about the harrowing experience with Neil Mitchell.

Neil McMahon, who’s written for the The Age, Sydney Morning Herald and San Francisco Chronicle, told 3AW he didn’t “remember much” of what happened late last year.

“I remember the heat and flames,” he said.

He said he had “no idea” how he survived.

Sadly, his staffy, Miss Maudie, did not.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Pictured is some of the damage the fire caused: The Age

News
