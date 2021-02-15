Journalist recalls near-death house fire experience

An Australian journalist who almost died trying to rescue his dog from a housefire has opened up about the harrowing experience with Neil Mitchell.

Neil McMahon, who’s written for the The Age, Sydney Morning Herald and San Francisco Chronicle, told 3AW he didn’t “remember much” of what happened late last year.

“I remember the heat and flames,” he said.

He said he had “no idea” how he survived.

Sadly, his staffy, Miss Maudie, did not.

Pictured is some of the damage the fire caused: The Age