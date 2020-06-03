Judge goes ‘off-script’ with emotion-charged address in County Court

There have been extraordinary scenes in the County Court, with judge Elizabeth Gaynor delivering an emotion-charged address while sentencing two young inmates who almost killed former drug king pin Tony Mokbel.

Teira Bennett and Eldea Teuira were both handed new head sentences (Bennett 11 years and two months, Teuira 10 years and 10 months) following the stabbing attack at Barwon Prison last year.

Judge Elizabeth Gaynor gave the pair a tongue-lashing while delivering their new sentences.

“She told them that they’d probably have six kids, by six different mothers, and that their lives were going off-track and that they’d end up drug-addled, lonely old men and that they think they’re heroes but their ‘bros’ in jail won’t be there for them when they get out and that the only reason they’re getting any attention, at all, is because they stabbed Tony Mokbel,” 9 News court reporter Eliza Rugg explained on 3AW.

“It was pretty extraordinary.

“It changed the atmosphere in that court room, because prior to that these two inmates who have stabbed Tony Mokbel could barely contain their laughter when the judge was describing how they almost killed him.”

