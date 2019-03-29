Judge makes quick decision in Melbourne’s ‘serial farter’ case

A Melbourne engineer who claims he was bullied by a “serial farter” at work is taking his case to the High Court after losing an appeal.

David Hingst (pictured above leaving court) claims his former colleague Greg Short was passing wind near him up to six times a day.

The case made international headlines after Mr Hingst, 56, took the matter to court, seeking $1.8 million in a suit against his former employer, Construction Engineering.

He says the flatulence is a form of bullying and that it had caused him severe stress.

But the complaint was thrown out as the judge found their was no bullying.

Mr Hingst appealed that decision but was again rejected, with the judge taking only a few minutes to refuse his appeal with costs.

Mr Hingst immediately told the judge he would take the case to the High Court.

He left court in a hurry, running away from reporters with an item of clothing held over his mouth and face.