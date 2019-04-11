3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Julian Assange arrested in dramatic..

Julian Assange arrested in dramatic fashion

1 hour ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested in dramatic fashion in London, paving the way his extradition to the United States.

The Australian had spent the last seven years holed up in an Ecuadorean embassy, but had his asylum abruptly revoked.

He has been found guilty of breaching his bail in the UK.

Ross and John spoke with Latika Bourke, who is reporting on the matter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald from London.

She said it was a “dramatic” arrest.

“He was so difficult to control, the police had to call in extra coppers from outside,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more from London

MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332