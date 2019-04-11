Julian Assange arrested in dramatic fashion

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested in dramatic fashion in London, paving the way his extradition to the United States.

The Australian had spent the last seven years holed up in an Ecuadorean embassy, but had his asylum abruptly revoked.

He has been found guilty of breaching his bail in the UK.

How niche media outlet Ruptly became the only news organization with video of Julian Assange’s arrest https://t.co/HoIQVUj0nJ pic.twitter.com/dWFGdmSHm2 — CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2019

Ross and John spoke with Latika Bourke, who is reporting on the matter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald from London.

She said it was a “dramatic” arrest.

“He was so difficult to control, the police had to call in extra coppers from outside,” she said.

