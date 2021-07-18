3AW
Junior football club in Melbourne’s south-east devastated by second robbery in four months

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
A junior football club has been devastated by a second robbery within months.

The Cheltenham Panthers are still waiting for their insurance company to compensate them for an April robbery, and now their club rooms have been ransacked again.

Cheltenham Panthers club secretary Bree Vallance says the cruel thieves “used tools to smash in the locks” on the portable buildings the club has been using while it undergoes renovations.

Thieves made off with defibrillators, first aid kits, footballs, a dim sim steamer, canteen stock and sirens.

“When these low-lifes steal from the club they steal from the kids,” Ms Vallance told Ross and Russel.

The club is desperate for donations to replace the stolen items, and some generous 3AW Breakfast listeners have already come through with offers of help.

“Whatever we can have donated would be great,” Ms Vallance said.

Press PLAY below to hear the club’s plea

 

News
