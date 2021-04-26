Junior footballer awarded Anzac Day medal after running more than seven kilometres to match

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A young footballer ran more than seven kilometres to join his teammates for the second half of their Anzac Day match, after his coach forgot to pick him up.

Highett Junior Football Club player, Hawk Hodkinson, was waiting outside his house, but his coach never arrived.

“I’ve gone to get my bike and the helmet was wet, so I went and ran,” he told Ross and Russel.

He arrived just before half time.

The junior footballer said his coach, Jase, was very apologetic about the mistake.

“He apologised a bit for it, and then after the game he gave me an Anzac Day medal for 2021 because I had the spirit of the Anzacs,” Hawk said.

