Junior footy club has ‘no idea’ how they’re going to enforce strict COVID-19 rules

Children will be banned from high-fiving and only one parent per child will be permitted to attend games under strict new rules for junior footy.

Junior football clubs received nine pages of new COVID-safe protocols from the AFL on February 8.

Yarra Junior Football League president, Jeff Hooper, says the rules are harsh when compared for those for the AFLW and AFL.

“There’s a whole range of protocols which have been handed through from the state government to AFL Victoria, to leagues like us and then on to clubs and teams, which are going to make the way we govern our sport completely different to what we’re used to from 2019,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I have no idea how we’re going to get a 14-year-old umpire to ban 12-year-old or 10-year-old kids from high-fiving when it’s so rampant in the AFLW … and the AFL.”

Tony Jones slammed the rules as “hypocrisy of the highest order from the AFL”.

“They’re allowing … 50,000 people at the MCG next week.

“But they’re saying when it comes to juniors you can only have one parent there!”

